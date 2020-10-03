Russell S. Shirk, 57, of Tyrone, PA, formerly of New Holland, PA, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA after an extended battle with heart related issues.
Russ was born in Ephrata, PA on June 1, 1963, and was the son of Jay H. and Winona Marie (Rock) Shirk.
He is survived by his brothers Larry Shirk (Judi), and Dave Shirk (Kathy); his sister Deb Burns (Ragen); uncles Paul Shirk (Fay) and Warren Shirk (Sally); nieces Emily Shirk and Kate Townsley (Matt); nephews Ben Shirk (Dana), Jarred Burns (Laura) and Justin Burns (Kirsten); and best friends Cindy Lefever and Geoff Behrens.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.
Russ was a graduate of Garden Spot High School in 1981, and spent the majority of his life working in both the construction and building supply industries. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and especially loved the Shirk family gatherings. Russ was an avid outdoorsman. Any day that Russ could spend hunting or scouting for deer was a great day for him. He loved to ride four-wheelers, golf, and was a gifted bowler. Russ was a member of the Buckeye Cabin and always enjoyed his trips there. Russ had a special love for his dogs, Pal and Cassie, and missed them terribly when they passed. Russ was caring, kind, and always willing to lend a hand to his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all that loved him.
Services for Russ will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Collins officiating, but will be private due to restrictions regarding COVID-19. The family would like all who knew and loved Russ to be a part of the service, so it will be streamed live on the website below. Click on the obituary for Russ to access the service. The password is Shirk. Interment will take place at Alto-Reste Park, Altoona, PA. www.thegoodfuneralhomeinc.com
A living tribute »