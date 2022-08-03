Russell R. Yost, 88, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Myerstown, he was the son of the late Edwin and Ellen Kercher Sheetz. He was the loving husband of Grace Ulrich Yost and they would have observed their 65th wedding anniversary in November of this year. Russell served in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps during the Korean War. He was a 1953 graduate of Myerstown High School. He helped to design and build his own home. For over 20 years Russell worked at Warner Lambert, Lititz; he continued working as a rural mail carrier for the Lititz Post Office for 22 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463, the Lititz American Legion, Garden Spot Post 56, and Camping World. His interests included: camping, bowling, traveling, and rooting for the Phillies, Eagles, and his favorite driver Kyle Busch with NASCAR Racing. Russell and his wife Grace loved traveling and touring in their motor home in all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii. Russell had a life-long passion for his beloved family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Grace, are two sons: Russell Lamar husband of Deb Yost of Lancaster, Randell L. husband of Linda Yost of Lititz, a daughter, Kimberly A. wife of Robert Massar of Newmanstown, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Ann Dennis of Lincoln, CA. Preceding him in death is a brother, Elmo Wagner, and a sister Mary Ellen Fay.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Russell's funeral service from Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the services. Interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Manheim. Please omit flowers; those desiring may send contributions in Russell's memory to: American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604, or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
