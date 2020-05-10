Russell P. Schreiber, 94, of Lititz, went home to his Lord and Savior on May 4, 2020, at Luther Acres. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Anna (Pollock) Schreiber and the beloved husband of Evelyn (Fletcher) Schreiber.
Russell graduated from Millersville University and taught Industrial Arts in Collegeville, Pa., for five years before becoming a co-owner and architectural millwork estimator at Keath Planing Mill, now Lititz Planing Mill. He retired at the age of 89 but kept working on projects as a consultant.
Russell had an eye for detail and design. A master woodworker, Russell was able to sketch designs that he would see in shops and make exact replicas at home. He made beautiful furniture for his family and friends, including chairs, hutches, and grandfather clocks. He enjoyed traveling to Colonial Williamsburg to admire the history and antique construction, as well as to the mountains, where he would harvest wild watercress for Evelyn and himself. Nothing tasted better to him than a watercress sandwich and a heaping bowl of ice cream. Any ice cream would do, but Haagen-Dazs coffee ice cream was his favorite.
Throughout his life, Russell was involved in many organizations. He participated and was past president of the Lititz Lions Club, cubmaster for Pack 44, Boy Scouts of America, a PIAA basketball official, and past president of the Millersville University Alumni Association. In coordination with the Lititz Lion's Club, Russell drove and delivered for the Lititz area Meals on Wheels for many years.
Russell was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lititz, since 1953. A devout Lutheran, he volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, was a member and past president of the church council, and served as chairman of the building committee. A part of Russell lives on in the church that he loved in the cross that hangs in the sanctuary and the processional cross, both of which he crafted.
Russell will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 71 years, Evelyn; his son, Jeff Schreiber (Jeanine); and daughter, Becky Marks (David). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Amy Allwine, Andrew Allwine (Michaela), Emily Marks, Brandon Schreiber (Kristen), and Brooke Maharg (Christopher); seven great-grandchildren; Jaiden, Jessa, Ryan, Evelyn, Zachary, Zion and Hazel; his exchange student "daughter" from Argentina, Elvira Theiller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Lester, Robert, Harold, Wayne and Charles.
Services and interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543, or to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To offer condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
