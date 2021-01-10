Russell Lee Shope, 92, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Lebanon VA Hospital. Born in East Donegal Township, he was the son of the late Russell J. and Minnie (Mumper) Shope. Russell was the husband of Patricia O. (Waller) Shope with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage this past June 23rd.
Russell proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart Award. Russell was a supervisor at Wyeth Labs for 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 177 in Perry County, VFW Post # 5049 Perry County, Moose Lodge #925 Perry County, and Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ.
Russell was preceded in death by his son, Russell Dean Shope; three sisters, Larue Boyles, Dorothy Hoover, and Elizabeth Marley; and two brothers, Gene E. Shope and Ralph B. Shope.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 457 Maytown PA 17550.
