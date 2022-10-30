Russell L. Pettyjohn, 87, of Lititz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, died peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Middletown. Born in Littlestown, he was the son of the late Raymond and Minnie B. Roberts Pettyjohn. Russ was the loving husband of Irene E. Kreider Pettyjohn and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
He was a 1955 graduate of Lititz High School and the owner and operator of Pettyjohn Construction Company, Lititz. A proud veteran, Russ served in the U.S. Army. Russ was a faithful and active member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Lititz, serving as President of Church Consistory, singing in the choir, Director of Youth Fellowship, and as President of the Lancaster Association of the United Church of Christ.
Russell had a deep love for helping his community by serving in local government and being elected mayor of Lititz Borough for 16 years. Before being mayor, he served on Lititz Borough Council for 12 years, being chairman of every committee and Council President for 4 years, and vice president for 2 years. He was elected Mayor of the Year by the PA State Mayor's Association in 2006; and was the Vice President of the Southern Region State Mayor's Association and served as Vice President of the Lancaster County Borough Association. In 1988 Pettyjohn was appointed by the former Governor Robert Casey to the Chesapeake Bay Commission and was reappointed for the next 18 years by Governor's' Ridge, Schweiker and Rendell. Russ helped to start the Warwick Community Ambulance Association and was one of the first volunteer drivers. He also served on the Lancaster County Planning Commission. He was a member of the Manheim Masonic Lodge # 587, Independent Order of the Odd Fellows Lodge # 1050, and was a board member of the Old Zion Reformed Church, and UPMC Hospital, Lititz.
Surviving in addition to his wife Irene, are two daughters: Janet wife of Luther Reynolds of Kyles Ford, TN, Carolyn L. wife of Dr. Donald Masey of Secane, a son, James L. Pettyjohn of Dundalk, MD, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a sister, Joyce Loercher of Lititz, a brother, Warren husband of Priscilla Pettyjohn of Red Lion, and a sister-in-law, Mildred Pettyjohn of Lancaster. Preceding him in death is son, James E. Pettyjohn, and a brother, Raymond Pettyjohn.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Russ's Celebration of Life Service from St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 222 North Broad Street, Lititz, on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Russ's memory to: Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com