Russell L. Morrow, Sr.

Russell Morrow, Sr., entered into rest on April 14th, 2022. He was the son of the late Jacob and Mary Morrow. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice, son Russell Jr., daughter Sherry and son Kevin & step-son Richard. Daughters-in law Barbara, Tennille & Marla; Grandchildren Kristi & Brandon; Great Grandchildren Tesla, Josie & Lucia.
He retired from U.G.I after 40 years of service. He owned his own HVAC business, "Morrow Heating & Cooling". He was a collector of firearms and coins. Russ enjoyed competition shooting, vacationing in the mountains and spending time with family and friends.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Russell's memory to either the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, or to St. Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.