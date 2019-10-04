Russell L. Jenks, Jr., 79 of Lancaster, formerly of New Providence passed away October 1, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on July 28, 1940 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Russell L., Sr. and Catherine Jenks. He was the husband of Fern M. Hertzog Jenks who preceded him in death.
Russell retired from Lancaster Leaf. He loved tinkering with junk and playing with motors.
Russell is survived by his son, Michael A., husband of Ashley E. Jenks of Drumore and grandsons, Scott, John, Matthew and Steven and his granddaughter, Olivia. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth R. Jenks and his brother, Kenneth Jenks.
Funeral Arrange-ments are private. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Seevices
Lancaster & Conestoga