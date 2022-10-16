Russell L. Gehman, 93, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Although he didn't quite make it to his oft-stated goal of 100 years, he lived a full life, and enriched the lives of many others along the way.
Born in 1929 to Charles L. and Martha Y. Gehman and raised in New Holland, he excelled as a three-sport athlete at New Holland High School, graduating in the class of 1947.
Russ proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War, and upon returning home married his high-school sweetheart, Mary Storb, settling in New Holland to raise their two sons, Greg and Gary. He worked initially as a barber, opening his own shop in Denver. Hoping to provide a better life for his family, he pursued a college degree while still working full-time as a barber, and graduated from Millersville State College with a degree in Elementary Education in 1965. He taught 4th and 6th grade students at New Holland Elementary School for 5 years. During that time, he obtained a Master's Degree in Education from Temple University, spending many Saturdays driving to and from Philadelphia to attend classes and complete his coursework. Shortly thereafter he was promoted to the position of principal at New Holland Elementary, serving in that role in the same building he had attended as a high school student years before. He concluded his career in education as an administrator in the Eastern Lancaster County School District, helping to secure grants to provide funding and support for disadvantaged and special-needs students, retiring in 1994 after 29 years of service.
Russ was above all devoted to his family. He was never too busy to read a story or hit a few pop flies or ground balls to his sons in the back yard, and provided unwavering support for all their academic and athletic pursuits. Later in life he married the former Judy Delp Yunginger, and treated Judy's four children as his own, providing them the same love and support. He was a beloved Grandpa and PaPa to his many grandchildren, and expressed his interest, love and pride in them until his dying day.
His life was fulfilled by doing things for others and bringing a smile to their faces. He had a unique and innate ability to always look for, and find, the good in others. He loved to go to flea markets and craft fairs and find a special present for a family member, always reminding them he "got a great deal on it!".
A lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, he unfailingly supported his beloved Eagles on many a frozen Sunday at Franklin Field and later Veterans Stadium, and likewise the Phillies throughout his life. His "special" place was his cabin in Sullivan County. He loved to sit on his deck watching the butterflies and hummingbirds visit the flowers around the fish pond, and the deer (and occasionally bears!) in the meadow below.
He is predeceased by his four brothers: C. Leroy, Eugene, Louis, and Kenneth; his two sisters, Beatrice and Thelma (Steffy); and his former wives, Mary and Judy. Russ is survived by his sons, M. Gregory Gehman (Karolyn) and Gary S. Gehman, M.D. (Laura), and his four step-children: Deidre Yunginger, David Yunginger (Joan), Diana Kocon (Bernard), and Milissa Deaver (Douglas); 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; and his loving friend and companion Lois Kirkpatrick.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the caring community at Garden Spot Village, especially the staff of Mountain View Personal Care, who provided outstanding care for Russ in the final years of his life. We were comforted to know he was in your capable hands, and hope he brought a smile to your faces as often as you did to his.
A funeral service/celebration of Russ's life will be held on Sunday, October 23rd, at 3:00 PM in the chapel at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Hospice and Community Care, an organization Russ wholeheartedly supported. In addition, we can all honor his memory every day simply by doing something nice for someone and bringing them a little happiness, asking nothing in return, as he would have done.