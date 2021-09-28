Russell J. "Russ" McDonnell, 72, of Jake Landis Road, Lititz, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the husband of Adele "Bev" Kilhefner Stark McDonnell and they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on December 2nd. He was the son of the late Richard and Betty Studer McDonnell.
A 1967 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Russ will be remembered for his work ethic and his abilities as a master of all trades. He was the co-owner of Eastern Drillers Manufacturing in Columbia, PA. Russ was an excellent cook and famous for his grilling techniques including brisket, prime rib, and steaks. He was a Penn State fan and a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He also enjoyed antiques, collecting baseball and football cards, and listening to oldies from the 50s and 60s.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Russell J. McDonnell II, husband of Sharon, Lancaster, PA and Kelly McDonnell, Lancaster, PA; four stepchildren, Les, husband of Erica Stark, Mt. Penn, PA, Jim Stark, Ephrata, PA, Gina, wife of Lenny Sweeney, Elizabethtown, PA, and Justin, husband of Tiffany Stark, Clancy, Montana; five grandchildren, Connor McDonnell, Dallas, TX and Bryce McDonnell, Lancaster, PA, Hunter, Layke and Lennon Marcum, Lancaster, PA, five step grandchildren, Lea Stark, Ephrata, PA, Tyler Goshert and Tanner Goshert, both of San Diego, CA, Corbin Stark, Clancy, MT, and Rylan Bowden, Ephrata, PA. He is also survived by two very close cousins, Cheryl, wife of Andy Hartman, Lancaster, PA and Carole Matt, Leola, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Russell's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with The Rev. Kathryn L. Kuhn officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private interment will take place later at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Russell's Memorial Page at