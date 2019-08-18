Russell Heitz

Russell L. Heitz, 81, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to the late Mabel and Fred Heitz.
Russ received his degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. He was married to Lee on March 3, 1973 with whom he enjoyed 46 years of marriage.
Russ was preceded in death by his Brothers Robert and Richard and by his Sister Lovice.
He is survived by 2 nephews – Gary and Ken and 6 nieces – Bonnie, Joannie, Janine, Lisa, Lori, and Angela.
Russell's passion in life was his writing. He penned several novels. A book about the critters of Florida, and he used those skills in his position as Publications Specialist for Sarasota County. Russ had a great imagination and thirst for knowledge. He was constantly studying and considered learning a lifetime mission. When not writing, one might find him studying astronomy, reading about the plight of Native Americans, meeting with other writers, or simply riding his bike enjoying the scenic beauty of the Sunshine State that he and Lee loved and called home.
Russ's big heart caused him to make the decision to donate his body to the University of Florida to benefit future doctors with their education.
There will be a Celebration of his life at The Fogartyville Media and Arts Center in Sarasota in late September.
Memorial contributions in Russell's name can be made to:The Fogartyville Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Ct.,Sarasota, Florida 34236