Russell G. Raush, 93, of Willow Valley met his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born on May 16, 1926 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late George & Mildred Raush. Russell went to Lafayette College for a year before joining the Naval Reserve, which took him to University of Louisville where he graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. It was at Louisville where he met his wife, Betty Jo Logan. They were married in 1948 and enjoyed 61 years together before Betty Jo's homegoing in 2009.
They raised seven children: Nancy (Ted) Isbell; Bob (Charlene) Raush; Marilyn (Norman) Welch; Ron (Esther) Raush; Patricia (Wendell) Kibler; Glenn (Janice) Raush; and Alan (Martha "Fiffer") Raush, all of whom reside in Lancaster County except Ted and Nancy Isbell in Oxnard, CA. Russ and Betty Jo, "Pappaw & Mammaw", took great joy in being the grandparents of 23 and great-grandparents of 17, and prayed for them daily. A highlight of Russ & Betty Jo's lives was spending time with these grandchildren at their shore house in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Russell is survived by his sister, Ruth (Richard) Wilson of Willow Valley, and was preceded in death by his brother Richard Raush of Arizona. Russell & Betty Jo lived in New Jersey, Kentucky and then in Marion, Indiana, where Russ began an engineering career with RCA, which brought them to Lancaster in 1969. During his career, Russ was awarded several patents for inventions in color television manufacturing. Russell was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, (TODAY) November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. All are welcome. Following that, the family will receive friends from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Manor Church (530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster). In lieu of flowers, Russell desired that memorial contributions be sent to Pioneers to support his grandchildren Linda & Matthew (www.pioneers.org - Missionary Account #111831).
