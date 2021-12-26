Russell Eugene Kurtz, 71, of Bowmansville, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at home.
He was born in Reading to the late Isaac and Martha (Guigley) Kurtz and was the husband of Marianne M. (Collins) Kurtz with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Russell was a retired independent truck driver. He was of Christian faith and enjoyed watching westerns and sports.
In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by his son, Shawn, husband of Leanne (Critch) Kurtz of Reading, two grandsons, Joshua and Jeremiah Kurtz, and four siblings, Robert Kurtz of Essort, Mary Burroughs of Little River, SC, Steven Kurtz of Mohnton, and Timothy Kurtz also of Mohnton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa K. Kurtz and a brother, Kenneth Kurtz.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
