Russell E. Priest, age 56, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Lititz after years of declining health. He was born in Amarillo, TX but spent most of his childhood years in Madisonville, KY.
He was a 1983 graduate of Madisonville North High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy where he spent six years as a nuclear reactor operator on the U.S.S. Grayling. He was employed with General Physics Corporation from 1992 to 2008, and worked in their offices in Pottstown, PA; Tampa, FL; and Dallas, TX. He later became a co-owner of MXL Industries, Inc. in Lancaster, PA in 2008, where he was their Chief Operations Officer until his health prevented him from working in 2019.
While most people called him Russ, he was known affectionately to his family and closest friends as Rusty. Rusty loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Washington Nationals. Prior to knee surgery several years ago, he loved to golf and play basketball. When he could no longer participate in those activities, he loved to go to casinos to play poker. He was a very generous man, who loved to lavish his children and grandchildren.
Rusty is survived by his four children: Tyler J. Hanna (husband of Ashley) of Mount Joy, PA; Travis A. Hanna of Reading, PA; Jessica M. Priest (girlfriend of Robert Thomas) of Chicago, IL; and Jared M. Priest of Lancaster, PA, his three grandsons: Troy J., Sawyer M., and Brody A. Hanna; his brother, Ronald W. Priest (husband of Madonna) of Madisonville, KY and his sister, Amy L. Ayer (wife of Brad) of Henderson, KY, and five nieces as well as his ex-wife, Kim L. Bauzon (wife of James), with whom he remained close.
He was predeceased by his father, Maxey H. Priest III and his mother, Barbara A. (Musgrove) Priest.
Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. At Rusty's request, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »