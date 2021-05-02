Russell E. Pike-a kind, gentle, and quiet family man-died April 25, 2021, at his home in Lancaster, Pa., with his loving wife Pauline by his side. He was 80.
Born November 26, 1940, in Dighton, Mass., to Roy and Esther Pike, he was a lifelong nature lover and ham radio enthusiast. Some of his happiest memories are hiking the mountains of New Hampshire with Pauline and his two children, Sue and Dave. He was an animal lover who adopted several cats and dogs during his life.
Educated at Atlantic Union College and Northeastern University, he earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in organic chemistry. These degrees served him well throughout his long career as a chemist at pharmaceutical companies Warner Lambert and Schering-Plough, where his research on drugs resulted in over 25 patents.
Russell spent most of his adult life in Hopatcong, N.J. and moved to Willow Valley Retirement Community in 2011. In his later years he enjoyed photographing birds, butterflies, and flowers. He turned these photographs into cards that he liked to give away. He also enjoyed genealogical research, tracing his ancestry all the way back to the Pilgrims who sailed on the Mayflower. He was a member of the Mayflower Society.
Russell will be dearly missed by his adoring wife, Pauline Edna Richter Pike; two children Susan Bengtson and her husband Cullen; David Pike and his wife Kelly; four grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah, Emmy, and Maddie; two brothers, Richard and Donald Pike; and the rest of his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster at hospiceconnect.org or the ASPCA.