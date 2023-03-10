Russell E. Mack, 93, of Cornwall passed away in his residence on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1929 in Philadelphia, son of the late Russell Herbert and Blanche M. (Case) Mack. Russell was the husband of the late Ruth Andes Mack who passed away August 16, 2016.
Mr. Mack had been employed by Alcoa for about 40 years, serving as a manager and marketing executive, and later employed by Precision Form Inc, Lititz. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a past member of the ACLU, an avid golfer, and a voracious reader, having participated in Great Books programs for many decades.
Surviving are his sons: Richard R. Mack (Aimee) of Bethlehem and Andrew L. Mack (Lydia) of New Florence; grandchildren: Katherine Erb of Downingtown; Daniel Aungst of Chadds Ford and Jeanne Marie Mack of Brooklyn, N.Y; and four great-grandchildren. Russell was predeceased by his daughter: Freni G. Aungst.
There will be no services. Contributions may be made in Russell's memory to the Water Street Mission, Lancaster or Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
