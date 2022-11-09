Russell E. Latschar, 87, of Witmer, PA, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather entered his heavenly home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He was the loving husband of Lorraine Kershner Latschar. They observed their 63rd wedding anniversary October 3, 2022. He was the son of the late E. Earl and Mabel Harnish Latschar.
Following graduation from East Lampeter High School in 1953, he graduated from Millersville University in 1957 and went on to serve in the United States Army. In 1959 he started his teaching career. He taught Industrial Arts at Garden Spot High School for five years and Conestoga Valley High School for 32 years. During that time, he organized and coached the C.V. rifle team and in 2007 he was inducted into the Conestoga Valley Athletic Hall of Fame.
He also spent many years working as a mechanic at Latschar's Garage, Witmer. He was active in the Witmer Fire Company where he served as Assistant Chief for twelve years and Chief for 26 years. He was a dedicated fifty-year member of the Lafayette Lions Club where he was named a Melvin Jones Fellow, and the Millcreek Sportsmen Association where he taught hunter safety classes for many years. He was a lifetime member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, where he served as a deacon, elder, elder emeritus and many years as chairman of the property committee. He also served as an East Lampeter Township Zoning Officer.
He enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Perry County and summer vacations fishing on the bay at Ocean City, MD. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking, watching NASCAR races and all other sports. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Lorraine, Russell will be lovingly missed by: two children, Sarah wife of Kenneth Shifflett, Pequea, John husband of Christine Kauffman Latschar, Lancaster; three grandchildren, Lorah Newton (Timothy), Stephanie Diehm (Zachary), and Matthew Latschar (Melissa); three great-granddaughters, Violet Newton, Kaylee Diehm and Sadie Newton; one brother, Glenn husband of Ellen Latschar, Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2 PM at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with a viewing from 12 to 2 PM at the church. Interment: the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to: Salem Evangelical Reformed Church or Witmer Fire Co., PO Box 58, Witmer, PA 17585. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »