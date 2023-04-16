Russell E. Garber, 83 of Mount Joy, passed away on April 14, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the devoted husband of Sara Kreiser Garber to whom he was married for 60 years, and father of his daughter Christine Garber of Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Jacob and Naomi Metzger Garber. Russell is survived by a sister Marlene Garber of Mt. Gretna and a brother Glenn Garber of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Charmaine Ruhl, Dorothy Slattery and William Garber.
Russell was a proud and patriotic Veteran, serving with the US Air Force. He later worked for Armstrong World Industries, Marietta Facility, where he was a quality control supervisor. He relocated to the Lancaster Plant as a security guard. During his retirement, Russell worked for Wissler Motors of Mount Joy and Susquehanna Dodge of Wrightsville. He was an active member of Kinderhook Evangelical Congregational Church where he served as a board member. He enjoyed coaching softball with his daughter's team, golfing, and fishing. Russell will be fondly remembered for always being ready to lend a hand to others.
A memorial service will be held at Kinderhook EC Church, 560 Kinderhook Road, Columbia, PA 17512, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kinderhook EC Church would be deeply appreciated. To leave on online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com