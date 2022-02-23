Russell E. Gantz, Sr., 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Denice M. Turner Gantz with whom he was together for 33 years. He was born in Mount Joy, son of the late Franklin and Hannah Pinnon Gantz. Russell worked as a machine operator for ITT Grinnell, Corp. for 41 years before his retirement in 1997. He was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the Amvets Post #76 and was also a member of Humble Beginnings Church. Russell enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling and lottery scratch-off tickets. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Eugene, Denise, Sydney, Latoya, Anthony, Aundra, Michael and Lakeisha and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. One sister: Annie Gantz. Russell was preceded in death by one son: Russell E., Jr. and siblings: Harvey, Sr., Naomi, Myrtle, Bertha, Dora, Arthur, Franklin and Viola.
The Home Going Service will be held at Humble Beginnings at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jeffery Nock, Jr., officiating. Interment in Mount Joy Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The Viewing will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
