Russell E. Croman, age 80, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Ephrata Manor. Born in West Hazelton, he grew up in Conyngham, son of the late Albert and Gladys Ritter Croman.
He worked for Commonwealth Telephone Company for 45 years, starting out as a technician and retiring as a supervisor. In his free time, Russell loved doing pottery and woodworking.
Surviving are 2 sons; Keith, husband of Donna Croman of Dallas, PA, Kyle, husband of Nicole Croman of Narvon, and a grandson, Owen Croman. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bill and Jay Croman. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com