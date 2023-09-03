Russell Donovan Hudson went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. He was born June 5, 1947 in Macomb, IL to the late Max and Marajaleen (Combs) Hudson. Russell was the husband of Norma (Chockley) Hudson with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage this past June 17th.
Russell attended Northwestern High School and Western Illinois University. He proudly served in the United States Army stationed in South Korea. A hard-working farmer, Russell lived near Good Hope, IL. He worked for Pioneer Hi-Bred in Elizabethtown for over 30 years last serving as manager. Russell was a member of three different churches and served on their boards. He was also on the board for the McDonough County Farm Bureau. Russell was a quiet, caring man whose faith was very important to him and treasured the time he spent with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Norma, are three children, Scott (Tracy) Hudson of Mount Joy, Chad (Janene) Hudson of Winona Lake, IN., and Jill (Todd) Lovinger of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Wakelyn Hudson, Max Hudson, Lia Lovinger, Bishop Hudson, and Brighan Hudson; a sister, Diane (Dennis) Tate of Good Hope, IL.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service honoring Russell's life will be held at Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Outreach Center (address above) or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com