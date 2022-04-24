Russell C. Coldren, Jr., 83, of Conestoga, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Russell C., Sr. and Daisy E. Drybread Coldren. He was a self-employed roofer and enjoyed yardwork, tinkering in the garage, going to yard sales and flea markets and watching sports.
He is survived by one son: Russell C. Coldren III, Columbia and one daughter: Russellette C. Savi, Suffolk, VA. Three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. One brother: Wilbert (Joyce) Coldren, York and one sister: Darlene (Charles) Phillips, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Larry and Ronny Coldren.
A Private Service was held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »