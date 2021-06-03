Russell C. Albright, 76, of Glenmore, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2021 at home. He was born in Christiana, 1945, to the late Chester and Dotty (Scott) Albright and was the husband of Ann (Stoltzfus) Albright.
He attended the Worship Center, Lancaster, PA.
Russell was a loan officer for various Lancaster county banks for many years. He played on many Christiana youth baseball teams then as a teenager played on Paradise teams, then on Octorara teams. He graduated from Delaware Valley University, with a major in animal husbandry and played ball there too, usually as catcher. In his 20's and 30's he played on Lancaster County baseball team. Lots of baseball! Horses were another hobby especially with his favorite horse "Dusty". Family fun times were many at horse shows as well as boating on the Chesapeake Bay.
Russell is survived by 2 sons, Mark (Denise) Albright of Glenn Mills and Alex Albright, 3 stepchildren, a sister, Barbie (Don) Green, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private interment at convenience of family will be held at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, Quarryville, PA.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Hom, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. Online condolences can be shared at www.thelabsfh.com
