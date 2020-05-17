Russel S. Hollinger, 94, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 of natural causes. For the past 18 months, he resided at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the son of the late Charles B. and Katie Snavely Hollinger. Russel enjoyed 65 years of marriage with his beloved Esther, who passed away in 2012. For many years, he farmed along with delivering milk for Queen Dairy. He then worked as a mechanic at Kauffman Brothers, Mountville, eventually taking ownership in 1973, becoming R.S. Hollinger and Son. He worked with his sons in the family business until he retired at age 82. A kind and gentle man, Russel loved the Lord and lived his life as a man of integrity. He faithfully served at East Petersburg Mennonite Church as a Sunday School Teacher and superintendent. He served on the Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship for 21 years. Always a farmer at heart, he enjoyed gardening and working outdoors alongside his wife Esther. Together they demonstrated the gift of hospitality, sharing their home with family and friends. A favorite pastime was hiking and spending time at the family cabin in Tioga County.
Russel will be greatly missed by his family, consisting of four children: R. LaMar (Sharon) Hollinger; Sharon (Jay) Peifer; E. Lynn (Rita) Hollinger; and Leonard (Cheryl) Hollinger, along with 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. One brother: Donald (Alta) Hollinger. One sister: Arlene (Chester) Martin. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Jean Metzler and Pearl Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to: Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5307 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
