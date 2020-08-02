Russel D. Wagner, 95, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Brethren Village. Born in Eden, he was the son of the late Adam J. Wagner and Sara (Derr) Wagner. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Wagaman) Wagner.
Russel was self-employed as a building contractor for 25 years, before returning to school and earning his teaching certificate. He then served as a teacher at both the Willow Street and Brownstown campuses of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. He served as an infantryman in World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained at the battle of Anzio. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola.
Russel is survived by his children: Michael D. Wagner and his wife Christina of Dallastown; Russel J. Wagner and his husband Brian J. Enzman of Ft. Myers, FL; and Scott A. Wagner and his wife Nancy of Lancaster. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother and three sisters. He was preceded in passing by his parents, wife and siblings.
Interment in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery will be private and will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Russel's memory may be offered Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, hospiceconnect.org/give.
To send the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com