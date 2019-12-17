Of Denver, Lancaster County, born Thursday, September 13, 1934, passed away at age 85 Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 8:40 AM at his residence, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Lydia M. (Hoover) Martin of Denver and his children: Harvey Martin husband of Irene, of Denver, Benjamin Martin husband of Annie, of Stevens, Jesse Martin, husband of Esther, of Denver, Marion Hoover, wife of Eli, of Denver, Marcus Martin of Denver, Ammon Martin, of Denver, Norman Martin, of Denver, Ella Hoover, wife of Alvin, of Ephrata, Rufus Martin, of Denver, Willis Martin of Denver and Jonas Martin of Louisville, KY, as well as 39 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition, Mr. Martin is survived by his brothers and sisters: Paul husband of Anna (Hoover) Martin, Amos husband of Florence (Martin) Martin, Sarah wife of Rufus Hoover, Anna wife of David Hoover, Lizzie, wife of Rufus Nolt, Aaron husband of Lizzie (Hoover) Martin, Harvey husband of Lena (Hoover) Martin, and Luke husband of Elva (Hoover) Martin.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Phares S. and Sarah (Zimmerman) Martin, his daughter, Lena Martin, 2 grandchildren, sisters: Lydia Hoover, Mary Hoover, and brothers: Ivan Martin, Phares Martin, Christian Martin, and Clarence Martin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr. Martin's viewing, at his late residence, Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 7:30 PM and to his funeral service Friday, December 20, 2019, 11 AM at his late residence. Church service 12:30 PM in Reidenbach Church, Reidenbach Road, New Holland, PA. Burial will be in adjoining church cemetery.
