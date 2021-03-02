Rufus W. Martin, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Terre Hill to the late Henry and Lucy (Weber) Martin and was the husband of Mary (Nolt) Martin with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
He and his wife Mary faithfully attended the New Haven Mennonite Church.
Rufus was a retired farmer. He was previously a bus driver for Manheim Township School District and most recently worked for Martin Appliance.
In addition to his wife, Rufus is survived by his daughter, Geraldine N., wife of Dennis Martin of Newmanstown; three grandchildren, Dawn, wife of Paul Landis, Dwayne, husband of Tiffany Martin and Jeffrey, husband of Teresa Martin; four great-grandsons, Austin, Myles, Mateo, Max, and five great-granddaughters, Kristy, Brisa, Ashley, Jenna, and Kyra. He is also survived by three brothers, Andrew Martin, Warren Martin, Henry Martin, all of Reinholds and a brother-in-law, Titus Martin of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Martin and six sisters, Pauline Martin, Elizabeth Martin, Lucy Eberly, Beatrice Martin Good, Anna Good, and Esther Martin.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5 to 8PM at the New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Bishop Joel Martin and ministry Amos Hurst and Darrell Musser officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »