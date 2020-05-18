Reuben S. Stoltzfus, 90, of Gordonville, entered heaven Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at Fairmount Homes, from natural causes. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of Stephen and Annie Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Elsie P. Smoker Stoltzfus, who passed away May 12, 2001 after 47 years of marriage.
Rueben was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church. Reuben worked for Smoker Elevator and then became a life-long farmer. His true passion was hunting and fishing, which he passed on to his kids and grandkids. Reuben also never missed a Phillies game, whether on TV or the radio.
Reuben is survived by: 7 children, Raymond (Joyce) Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, Phyllis (Dennis) Martin of Gordonville, Wayne (Lynnise) Stoltzfus of Bozeman, MT, Larry (Sandy) Stoltzfus of New Holland, Emma (Ken) Kesterson of Three Forks, MT, Ruby (James) Witherspoon of Gordonville, Tim (Nissa) Stoltzfus of Gordonville; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Fisher of New Holland. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
We would like to express our thanks to the nurses and aides from Fairmount Homes who cared for Dad the last 4 months. Your care and love in our absence has been a blessing to us.
A private family service will be held at the Weavertown Amish-Mennonite Church, where he will be laid to rest. Contributions may be made in Rueben's honor to VisionCorps of Lancaster. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »