Rudolph A. Bauer, 87, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, passed away, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Andrew and Hanna (Breit) Bauer. He was the loving husband of the late Joan Bauer.
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, Rudolph enjoyed working with his hands and worked as a sheet metal fabricator in the sign manufacturing business and as a much-admired book binder.
Rudolph was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lancaster. A self-taught artist, he enjoyed painting, was an aviation enthusiast who held his pilot's license and built 2 airplanes.
Rudolph is survived by his only son, Andrew F. Bauer, husband of Alys, of Waldorf, MD; his sister, Joanne Bauer, of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren: Catherine Bauer, of Waldorf, MD, Kymberly Falkler, wife of Jon, of Falls Church, VA, and Lawrence Lathrop III, husband of Jessica, of Frederick, MD. He is also survived by his 2 great-grandchildren: Addison and Paxton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM, Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received for visitation from 10:30AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rudy's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »