Ruby Yoder Esbenshade, 87, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Landis Homes, Lititz where she has resided since 2012. She was the wife of the late J. Harold Esbenshade who died in 2014. Born in Greenwood, DE, she was the daughter of Albert and Bertha (Berkey) Yoder. She spent her last day on earth surrounded by her adoring family and passed peacefully into her heavenly home.
Ruby was a homemaker, devoted farm wife, and loving mother to her three children. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, Lancaster and also previously attended Akron Mennonite Church. Ruby and Harold met while attending Eastern Mennonite College and began their married life in Denver, CO where Harold completed his 1-W service. Ruby enjoyed golf, tennis, gardening, bird watching, puzzles, traveling, skiing, reading her Bible, cooking, entertaining and spending time with and praying for her family. She also volunteered time at Mount Joy Gift and Thrift and was instrumental in founding the Manheim chapter of Farm Women.
Surviving are three children, Jay (Rita Witmer) of Salem, OH, Denise Wenger (Jerry) of Bird In Hand, Theodore (Mary Fox) of Marietta; 12 grandchildren, Aaron Esbenshade (Suzie) of Harleysville, Kenton Esbenshade (Brianna) of Mesa, AZ, Anja Gruber (Jeremy) of Salem, OH, Clark Wenger (Corrine) of Bird In Hand, Louis Wenger (Alyse) of Des Moines, IA, Emily Fisher (T.J.) of Elizabethtown, Sally Martin (Brock) of Lancaster, Allison Knolle (Mathew) of Lancaster, Alex Esbenshade of Manheim, Olivia Esbenshade of Marietta, Alanna Esbenshade of Manheim, and Conrad Esbenshade of Marietta; 16 great-grandchildren; twin brother Roland (Dottie Glick) of Landis Homes, sister Treva Kurtz (Sam) of Sarasota, FL, and brothers Jerome (Marsha Shultz) of Sarasota, FL and Earl of Greenwood, DE. She was also preceded in death by a sister Marilyn White (John) of Halsey, OR, and a brother Gerald (Ruth Ann Sommers) of Greenwood, DE.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, at 3:00 PM, at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster with Pastor Hunter Hess officiating. Interment will be at the Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held at the church on Thursday, February 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday, February 17 from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Donations in honor of Ruby may be made to Black Rock Retreat, Oakwood Chapel Building Fund, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »