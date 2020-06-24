Ruby Virginia Jones, 79, of Bladensburg, MD passed away on June 17, 2020. She was born in Columbia, PA to the late Minor and Kathleen Cannon Brown. Ruby was a graduate of Columbia High School. Ruby had many careers. She was a master barber, a tool and die maker and worked for the City of Lancaster before retiring as an LPN. Ruby was very creative - she drew, painted and in her later years enjoyed adult coloring books. Ruby relished spending time in nature. Ruby enjoyed singing gospel music and reading her Bible. Ruby was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Highland Park.
Ruby loved her family and treasured spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. Ruby leaves behind her children (Mechelle Jones of San Francisco, CA; Scott Jones, husband of Sunshine Jones of Ewing, NJ; Stacey Jones, fiancée of Leonard Caston of Lanham, MD); six grandchildren (Andrew, Timothy, LaShonda, Jannai, Corey, Chase); a great-grandchild (Khalid); three siblings (Elaine, wife of Jerry Poindexter of Kissimmee, FL; Emma Green of Columbia, PA; Wesley Brown of Columbia, PA); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter (Patrice Jones Caraway) and four siblings (Geneva, Eugene, Cleon, Nathaniel).
Services for Ruby will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. If attending services, out of respect for the family's wishes, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Flowers will be accepted or consider a donation to The Columbia Food Bank, 340 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
