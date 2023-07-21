Ruby Lorish Frankhouser, formerly of Terre Hill, passed away peacefully at Maple Farm Skilled Care in Akron almost three months after celebrating her 100th birthday. Ruby was the daughter of Thomas and Lizzie Lorish. She grew up in the Allentown area and was the youngest of nineteen brothers and sisters.
Following graduation from Parkland High School in Allentown, Ruby worked at the Middletown Airport, and there she met her husband, Bud. They married in 1944 and settled in rural Brecknock Township where their three children grew up. For many years, Ruby was employed at the former Zinn's Diner in Denver as a gift shop attendant and payroll processor. After 40 years of country living, Ruby and Bud moved to "town" (Terre Hill) and eventually to Garden Spot Village in New Holland.
Ruby enjoyed playing cards, camping with friends and family and traveling, Bud behind the wheel pulling their camper, she keeping notes documenting their journeys. In retirement, she and Bud wintered in Florida where they formed countless new friendships. It was here that Ruby honed her gaming skills and became a champ at "shuffling" and dominoes. Always friendly, polite, kind, gentle, and generous, Ruby loved to laugh. She is especially remembered for those little acts of kindness that she bestowed anonymously, never seeking recognition or the limelight. Ruby was a member of the Terre Hill St. Paul's Methodist Church.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Harry Ellsworth Frankhouser ("Bud") and by the brothers and sisters with whom she was closest: Annie Boger (who became a substitute mother following the death of their biological mother during Ruby's early childhood), Emma Schmoyer, Beatrice Walz, Fietta Dries, Millie Fink, Norman Lorish and Kenneth Lorish. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steve Keiper.
Ruby is survived by two sons and a daughter: David (Kim) Frankhouser, Ronald Frankhouser, and Janet Keiper, plus three grandsons, Ryan, Kyle and Harrison Frankhouser, as well as nieces and nephews, all of whom she enjoyed and loved.
A memorial service will be held at Garden Spot Village at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
