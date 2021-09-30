Ruby L. Bollinger, 63, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully at home on Monday, September 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Loraine D. Kauffman Ginder. A homemaker, she was the loving wife of Darryl L. Bollinger and they observed their 44th wedding anniversary in January of this year.
Ruby worked together with her husband and children on the family farm. She was a 1976 graduate of Manheim Central High School and served as the '76-'77 PA State FFA Secretary. Ruby had a deep passion for farming and agriculture. She was active throughout the state and county with organizations such as the Lancaster County 4-H Dairy Club, Lancaster County & PA Dairy Princess Programs, Manheim and PA Young Farmers, local FFA programs, Holstein USA, PA and Lancaster County Holstein Associations. She was passionate about cows and showing, enjoyed sewing, embroidering and loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: David husband of Teryn Bollinger of Manheim, Denise wife of Travis Hartranft of Covington, Daniel husband of Jessica Bollinger of Grant, NE and Deidra fiancée of Jared Krantz of Quarryville; six grandchildren and a grandson due in December; two siblings: Gail wife of Mark Peters of Elizabethtown and Jeannie fiancée of Tony Ober of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Caleb.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruby's funeral service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at Chiques Church on Friday evening from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM and again at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Brickerville United Lutheran Church and Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ruby's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.