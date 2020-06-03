Ruby J. Petticoffer, 87, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Elmer and Mabel (McEllhenney) Spotts and was the wife of Russell L. Petticoffer with whom she shared more than 60 years of marriage.
Ruby was a graduate of Ephrata High School and the Reading Business Institute. In earlier years, she was a medical secretary for Ephrata Hospital. She then was a sales clerk for Donecker's and later for Michelle's Hallmark. She enjoyed reading, word searches and especially enjoyed meeting new people. She was also a volunteer for the Ephrata Hospital gift shop and helped with flower sales.
In addition to her husband, Ruby is survived by her daughter, Kelli S. Petticoffer of Elizabethtown; her son, Steve Petticoffer of Ephrata; a grandchild; a great-grandchild and a brother, Lynn, husband of Johan Spotts of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in law, Roger, husband of Miriam (Brumbach) Spotts.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Mohler's Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruby's memory may be made to Grace EC Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.