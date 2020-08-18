Ruby F. Graver, 82, of Quarryville, entered into rest at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Martic Township, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Clara (Jenkins) Neff. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Horace E. Graver.
Ruby took pride in being a farmer's wife. She drove school bus and also worked as a certified nursing assistant. Ruby was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family dinners on Sundays. Ruby enjoyed collecting various figurines of birds, bells, snowmen, etc.
In addition to her husband, Ruby is survived by 5 children: Wanda Aument of Mountville; Penny Trimble (Mark) of Peach Bottom; Tracy Haldeman (Guy) of Drumore; Randy Graver (Cindy) of Peach Bottom; and Andrea Icenhour (Russel) of Quarryville. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Roy Neff of Pequea, and a sister, Bea Canter of Willow Street. She was preceded in death by a brother, Willard; a sister, Kay, and her four-legged friend, Sarah.
There will be a viewing at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1530 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, PA on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Private funeral services and interment will follow. Masks are required for those who plan to attend. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation, Inc., Quarryville. Online guestbook at
