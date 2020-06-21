Ruby A. Rupley, 91 of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020, with her loving children by her side. Born August 7, 1928, in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie Peterman Bitner. Ruby was predeceased by her husband, Frank D. Rupley, Sr. in 1978.
A Master Seamstress, Ruby retired as a sample maker from the Orweco Frocks in 1989. She was of the Methodist faith, and excelled in cooking and baking talents, which she proudly passed down to her daughter Mary Ellen. Ruby's ultimate accomplishment and source of pride was her family. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
She is survived by her children, Steven N. (Christina) Bitner of Carlisle; Frank D. Rupley, Jr. of Elizabethtown, and Mary E., (S. Jay) Williams of Bainbridge. Two grandsons, Earl J. Gallagher III, and Craig A. Williams, and a great-grandson, Alexander Ritzman, all of Bainbridge. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Ruby may be made to the charity of one's choice. For more on Ruby's life, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
