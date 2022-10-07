Ruben D. Deoleo, 62, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5th, 2022 at his residence following a long illness. Born in Santo Domingo, he was the son of Heriberta Rodriguez Vda De Oleo of Lancaster and the late Daniel Enrique De Oleo. He was the husband of Rosanna Deoleo for 16 years.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 9 at 4:00 p.m. at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA. There is no public viewing. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Laurel Street Mennonite Church. For more information or to express a condolence with the family, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.
