June 24, 2023 Royce Garfield Imhoff, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Born February 5, 1935 to Elva and Elmer Imhoff. He had one sister, Ona Imhoff. He protected and cared for her always.
After attending Ephrata High School, he quickly made Lancaster his home. He married Mary Lou (Houser) Imhoff at age 21 and they shared 68 beautiful years. Being a team, they together built a family and a business, Gall Laminating. They had two children, Royce (husband of Jill) and Tamara, wife of Jay Horning. He was an exceptional dad full of goodness, goofiness, and generosity. He gave his family an amazing life.
He was full of wanderlust. After exploring America with the entire family, he and Mary Lou went on to adventuring all over the world.
He was an involved and extraordinary grandpa to Tyler (husband of Caitlin) and Erica (wife of Brandon Roehm). He was an adoring PopPop to Luke, George, Eli, Finley, and Noah Horning as well as Ruby, Annie, and Royce Roehm.
As his health declined his resolve and spirit did not. He carried himself with dignity, strength, and laughter.
This hardworking man of faith and character will be remembered for his playful sense of humor, unselfishness, entrepreneurial skills, and unconditional devotion to his family. He will be sorely missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540 on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. An informal gathering will follow the service. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church at the address listed above or to The Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Fund, 21001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
