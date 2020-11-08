Roy Z Eby, 93, of Akron passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was a hard-working and gentle man, full of adventure, strong and brave.
Roy was born in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the middle son of a large farming family. He graduated from Manheim Twp. High in 1942 and Goshen College in 1952. He achieved a Masters of Sciences in Mathematics from the University of Chicago.
As an alternative to military service, Roy joined Mennonite Central Committee in Hualien Taiwan, Korea, and Viet Nam. He supported agricultural development and the introduction of medical and dental care in refugee communities. On his return, Roy launched a 25-year career as a biostatistician with the Research and Development Division, Smith Kline and French Laboratories, Philadelphia.
In Philadelphia he met Margaret Schrock, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage, and began a family of four children. The family moved to Paradise, PA to a historic active dairy farm that he ran with great care while also commuting daily by train to Philadelphia. He continued to actively farm until he approached his 80s.
Early in their marriage, Roy purchased a motel in Vintage as a gift for ‘Maggie' (as only he would call her), which she ran and ultimately converted into a personal care home for mentally ill. He strongly supported her dedicated life of service to and advocacy for mentally ill, veterans, and refugees.
In his retirement, Roy discovered the mathematical aspect of the stock market and avidly followed it until his death. He greatly enjoyed traveling to visit his family and to Europe, Africa, Viet Nam, Haiti, and South America. He took pleasure in supporting causes including building of schools and promoting peace, social justice, and non-killing politics. He actively participated in the social life of his church at Akron Mennonite.
Roy is survived by his children, Denise Eby (Abel) Konan, David Eby (Amya Miller), Diane Eby, and Sarah Eby and his grandchildren, Alexander Eby, Joseph Konan, Roy Konan, and Payton Eby Mast. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Ruby Schrock Eby.
Roy is also survived by siblings, Ethel (Ed) Miller, Aaron (Bertie - deceased) Eby, Henry (Virginia) Eby, Ann (John - deceased) Hennelly, Ruth (Marvin) Penner and Ivan (Charlotte) Eby. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Musser Eby and Anna Mae Zeiset Eby and his brothers, Martin (Lydia Pearl - deceased) Eby and Warren Eby, and sister Mary (Henry) Weaver.
A private internment will take place at Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. A Virtual Celebration of Life will be hosted by Akron Mennonite Church on November 16 at 4:00 pm EST. For more information on the service, please contact amc@akronmench.org.
Memorial contributions may be given to the University of Foundation online at UHF giving link or by check with memo line to the "Margaret and Roy Eby Peace Scholarship Endowment" to 1314 South King Street Suite B, Honolulu, HI 96814. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
