Roy Wolfe, Jr., 66, of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ruth L. Davis Wolfe of Lititz, and the late Roy Wolfe, Sr. He was the loving husband of Cindy Enck Wolfe and they observed their 44th wedding anniversary on November 6th. Roy was a 1973 graduate of Manheim Central High School. He was an automobile mechanic for Kaylor's Garage, now known as Auto Care Unlimited, Manheim. In his early days he was employed by the former Agway Feed Company, Manheim. Roy was a member of Mount Hope United Christian Church, Manheim, where he served as an Assistant Deacon. He was a lifetime member of the Penryn Fire Company and volunteered with the Penryn Fire Police. Roy was also a member of the Rambling Roses Camping Club, now known as Fire Flies. He enjoyed his once a year Labor Day trips with his sister and family. His interests included hunting, and he was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are two sons: Kenneth L. Wolfe, of Manheim, Eric R. husband of Teresa Wolfe, of Manheim, three grandsons: Janston, Brent, and Damien, a sister, Romona "Monie" wife of Randy Shelly, of Lititz, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, David W. Wolfe.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. COVID 19 Guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
