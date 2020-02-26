Roy W. Stauffer, 90, of Lititz, PA went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy. He was the faithful loving husband of Anna Mary Martin Stauffer for 61 years until she preceded him in death in 2011. He is survived by children, Jay husband of Janice Sollenberger, Jere husband of Jo L. Miller, Jeffrey husband of Sandra Weaver, Joann wife of Jim Mellinger, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Tanya (Mark Whiteman), Kimberly (Joel Ernst), Brandon Stauffer, Vaughn Stauffer (Erika Jenkins), Brianna (Daniel Justice), Jamie Mellinger III, (Bryana Unangst), Mitchell Mellinger, and nine great-grandchildren.
Roy was the eldest child of Roy M. and Florence W. Stauffer of Lititz. He is survived by siblings, Rhoda (Jay Oberholtzer), Martha (James Garber), Earl Stauffer (Linda Hoover), James Stauffer (Sue Risser), Paul Stauffer (Val Baldwin), Jean (Dick Eby), and Shirley (Frank Burris). He was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Denlinger, Mary Sweigart, Dorothy Tweed, and brother, Robert Stauffer.
Roy grew up at Stauffers of Kissel Hill where he wore many hats. Under his leadership along with partners, until his retirement at age 55, Stauffers of Kissel Hill grew from a roadside stand to a multi-corporation business. He was involved in his church where he lived out his faith with integrity and exemplary consistency.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff and volunteers of the Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy, as well as the staff at Landis Homes. The care, grace, and love that was shown to Roy and his family were truly a gift from God.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, Feb. 28 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Family and friends will be received Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 before the service from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Landis Homes "CARING FUND," 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »