Roy W. Libby age 79, of Ephrata went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2021. He was the loving husband of Kelly A. (Ackley) Libby for 13 years and son of the late Walter L. and Esther V. (Wilson) Libby of Lake Placid, FL and brother of Edith L. Marier of Saco, ME. Roy was born in Portland, ME and graduated from East Bay High School in FL in 1961. He spent 8 years in the U.S. Air Force as a Combat Training Instructor.
Roy worked for Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester, NY for 34 years as a Senior Reliability Engineer in the Space Systems Division and was on the team that developed the Chandra Observatory for NASA. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with an AAS degree in Electromechanical Technology. He graduated from Christian Outreach School of Ministries in Hillsboro, MO with an MA in Theology.
After retirement from Kodak, he served as a Pastor and Department Head of Care Ministries at Elim Gospel Church in Lima, NY for 7 years. He's been actively involved at Ephrata Community Church for the past 12 years. He enjoyed sports (Go Yankees & Eagles!), fishing, and golf. Roy is a member of the John Libby Family Association and served on the Board of Directors and as a contributing editor of the newsletter.
Roy is survived by his wife Kelly, two children, Timothy R. Libby of Phoenix, AZ and Alissa F. Libby of Annville, PA; two step children, Hannah Davis of Franklinville, NY and Becky (wife of Duane) Zingale and two granddaughters, Chloe and Ariasha of Redding, CA. He is predeceased by his first wife of 43 years, Linda A (Bartholomew) Libby and by his daughter, Dr. Bonnie L. Libby. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will be received from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Rd., Ephrata, followed by a celebration of Roy's life at 1 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Breath of Life Ministries Int'l in Lancaster, PA, www.bolmintl.org/Home.
