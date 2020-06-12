Roy Wayne Estes, 80, of New Holland, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a short illness. Born in Wellsville, MO to the late Herbert R. and Viola F. (Bunch) Estes Champion. He was preceded in death by a very special friend, Anna.
Roy is survived by his brother, Gary Estes, husband of Mary; his nephews, Gary Estes II, and Shane Estes, husband of Amy; his niece, Kimberly Estes; and his cousin, Jack Bunch.
Roy loved to train and race standard bred horses. His racing took him many places around the country which eventually led him to Pennsylvania. Prior to his racing career Roy was an Industrial Arts Teacher for many years in Ohio where he grew up and started his love for quarter and standard bred horses.
When Roy moved to Pennsylvania, he got in touch with the John and Ada Blank family of New Holland and for the past 18 years he was like family to them. He also did taxi driving and made many friends over the years. John, Mark, and Wilma Sue, whom he loved as his own, and shared their love and interest for horses and always willing to lend a helping hand. Arie Elaine and Matthew also helped Roy train and care for his horses for a number of years at Ginger Tree Farms.
Roy will always be missed and remembered by our family and many Amish friends: Chris Blank, husband of Kathryn Stoltzfus, and their children, Lillian, Melissa, Aleah, Kayla, and Jerimiah; Arie Elaine, wife of Allen Stoltzfus, and their children, Bethlyn, Matthias, Adrian, Jared, Gloria, Ethan, and Gabriel; Matthew, husband of Katelyn Leaman; Michael, husband of Karlee Thomas.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held for Roy at the convenience of the family.
