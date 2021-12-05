Roy ‘Teddy’ Telford Rossey II, 72, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Brookville, PA, he was a son of the late Roy T. & M. Loraine (Cassatt) Rossey and the loving husband of 12-years to Sandra “Sandi” Lee (Trego) Johns.
Teddy was a graduate of Hempfield High School, class of 1966. He was a veteran, and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Teddy will forever be known as the best, most honest, and trusted used car salesman around. He built his life around cars; always worked in the used, muscle, and street rod industry. He knew everything about cars and aimed to fit the right car with the right owner. He worked in several different states over the years, CA, KY, WV, and many more.
In recent years, Teddy devoted his car expertise to the Memory Lane Automotive in Ephrata; he loved working for Omar and Jimmy Landis. Teddy had also worked at the former State Street Auto, where he met the love of his life, Sandi, across the street at Bright’s Restaurant. Teddy’s life was a transformation, he was once the ultimate street-rod bad boy who later became the steadfast loving husband and dear friend. Teddy had a way of making everyone feel important. He loved working with people and always told the best stories. He enjoyed taking his favorite dog, Coco to work with him. After 18-years together, Sandi still calls him ‘Mr. Rossey’; that’s who he was when they first met, and that’s who he’ll always be to Sandi.
In addition to his wife, Teddy is survived by his sister, Sandra Good of Landisville; three step sons, Todd Johns (Jennifer), Marc Johns (Jessica), and Chad Johns; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Also, he was a great pet-dad, and survived by his fur-babies, Pip, Kelly, Momma and Smokey.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 12, 2021 from 3 to 5 PM at Memory Lane Automotive, 519 W. Main St., Ephrata, Pa 17522.
Memorial contributions to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster Co., https://petpantrylc.org/
