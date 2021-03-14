Roy S. Hummer, 90, of New Holland died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife, Virginia G. "Ginny" (Kreitz) Hummer, preceded him in death in 2019. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Spencer Hummer and Pauline Ellinger.
Roy enjoyed serving in the Navy on the USS Midway and the USS Oriskany.
He was a member of Conestoga Church of the Brethren, the Hershey AACA Club, the Packard Club and the New Holland American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed going to Rehoboth beach with his family. He owned and served as the cook at Town Hall Restaurant, continuing to work part-time after his retirement in 1996.
Surviving are three children: Deborah M. (Robert) Byler, Gap, Alan S. (Tess) Hummer, East Earl, Donna L. Hummer, New Holland, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne M. Brown and Betty Shelley.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Terre Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Garden Spot Fire Rescue at http://www.gsfr39.net. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.