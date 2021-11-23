Roy S. Eckman, 89, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Manorcare Lancaster, PA where he was a resident for the past 2 years. He was the husband of Geraldine Daub Eckman. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Emlen R. and Ethel M. Steele Eckman.
Roy had been employed as a machine operator for National Bearings retiring in 1994.
A veteran, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He is survived by a niece, Merleen Troutman; and 3 great-nephews, Matthew (Szilvia) Troutman, Mark Troutman, and Adam Troutman; along with several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Theodore, Kermit, Charles, Marshall, a twin brother Ray who died as an infant; and a sister Elsie Morrison.
A private graveside service will be held in Quarryville Cemetery.
