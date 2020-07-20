Roy S. Derr, 63, of West Hempfield Township, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was the husband of Karen Speros Derr with whom he was married for 34 years. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Leroy P. and Betty J. Markley Derr. He was a technician for Autohaus, Lancaster for 38 years before his retirement in 2015. Roy was an avid hunter, loved boating, and his family. He will be sorely missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one brother-in-law: Anthony J. Speros. One sister-in-law: Valerie L. Johnson. Three nephews: James M. Speros, Samuel T. Speros, and Benjamin M. Speros.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
