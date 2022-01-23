Roy Patrick St. Clair, 93, of Mount Joy passed away from natural causes on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Known by everyone as Pat, he was born in York, PA to the late Ruth Gibbons.
Pat was retired from Schick, Inc. after 22 years of dedicated service where he began as a tool and die maker and ended as a personnel manager. Pat was a dedicated patriot and focused on military service from a young age. He eventually served in the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserves. He retired as an Army Captain.
At home, he enjoyed discussing politics, feeding the birds, gardening, and yard work. He loved walking around the neighborhood and was very sociable. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and was generous with his time. He especially liked to take his relatives out to eat and fight to pick up the check.
Mr. St. Clair was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and daughters, Bonnie Spracher and Lynn Hebbe. He is survived by his son Patrick, husband of Nancy; his daughter Carol Hebbe, wife of Jeffrey; a stepdaughter, Brenda Grumbling; six grandchildren; Jason Hebbe, Julie Murphy, Patrick St. Clair, Tad St. Clair, Tim St. Clair, and Michael Spracher; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Services are private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.