Roy Mellinger, 72, of Blue Ball, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Clair J. and Bessie (Gordon) Mellinger. He was married 53 years on November 11 to Darlene (Mountz) Mellinger.
Roy worked for 47 years for Skyline Mobile Homes in Ephrata, retiring in 2013 as Plant Manager.
He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, and the Garden Spot Fire Rescue, formerly Blue Ball Fire Company, for over 50 years where he served as Chief for 40 years. He enjoyed drag racing, muscle cars, and many sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Roy L., married to Carol (Fox) Mellinger of Bowmansville, and Ronald C., married to Heather (Granger) Mellinger of Narvon; and two granddaughters, Mikayla and Alexis Mellinger.
Preceding him in death are three siblings, Doris Leakey, Patricia Wallace, and an infant Dale Mellinger.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 4 at 3:30 pm at Harmony United Methodist Cemetery, 740 Harmony Road, Morgantown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Fire Rescue, gsfr39.net/donations/. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.