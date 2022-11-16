Roy M. Sensenig, 93, a resident of Fairmount Homes, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the home. He had formerly lived in East Earl for many years. He was the husband of the late Anna Mae (Frederick) Sensenig who died in 2017. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Anna M. Sensenig.
Roy had been a carpenter and was employed by A. L. Gerhart and then Glenn H. Gingrich, Inc. He was a member of the Goodville Mennonite Church and had been a trustee. He enjoyed helping others and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid woodworker, he had made many pieces of furniture for his family.
Surviving is a daughter, Janice L. wife of Wilmer Stoner of Jonestown; two sons, Daryl G. husband of Dianne (Sauder) Sensenig of East Earl, and Dale L. husband of Sharon (Nolt) Sensenig of Lititz; four grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, Carina and Brent; six great-grandchildren, Colton, Kendal, Wyatt, Jaren, Cade and Avery; and two brothers, Irvin husband of Gladys Sensenig of Leola, and Arthur husband of Trudi Sensenig of Aurora, CO. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jay Roy Sensenig, by a grandson Adrian Sensenig and by two brothers, Mervin and Chester Sensenig.
Roy was a great father and a dedicated husband who spent many years caring for his late wife. He will be greatly missed by all.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for their compassionate care of Roy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 18, at 10:30 A.M. at the Goodville Mennonite Church, 1556 Main St., East Earl, PA with Pastor Bruce Sauder officiating. Interment will be held privately by the family. A Viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. There will be no viewing on Friday, however the family will greet friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roy's memory may be made to the Sharing Fund at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheatridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA