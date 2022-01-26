Roy M. Parmer, 88, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on January 24, 2022 following a brief illness. Born on June 26, 1933 in New Holland, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Hope (Martin) Parmer. He was the loving husband of Lorraine Parmer with whom he shared over 45 years of marriage.
After graduating from Dayton (OH) High School in 1949, Roy spent the next two years working on his grandfather H.K. Martin’s farm in Goodville. Roy then began his professional truck driving career at Risser’s Poultry, Inc. and R.W. Sauder, Inc., both in Lititz, and spent the next 36 years making deliveries in Pennsylvania and surrounding states for Packaging Corporation of America. Known on the CB radio as Gold Bullet, he was a member of Teamsters Local 771. Following his retirement from PCA, he continued his love for driving, adding to his millions of miles on the road as a part-time driver for Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Company.
Roy and Lorraine shared many adventures on their road trips together, especially during their travels across the United States, Alaska, and the Canadian Rockies, with Montana and Utah being Roy’s favorites.
Roy enjoyed collecting Winross trucks and attending toy shows. He was a 1988 charter member of Winross Collectors Club of America and amassed an impressive collection of 1500 trucks. He also served as a little league coach and was an avid sports fan, following NASCAR, the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers, and Penn State sports for decades.
It was Roy’s deep love for his family that brought the most joy to his heart. In addition to Lorraine, he is survived by his brother, Charles Parmer, Jr. and wife Donna (Yingst) Parmer of Lancaster; sons, Jim Parmer and wife Holly (Walton) Parmer of Lititz, and Steve Parmer of Ephrata; daughter, Barb Sellers of Warriors Mark; stepson, Randy Suess and partner Robin Wiggand-Hoffman of Lititz; stepdaughter, Kim Almodovar and husband Tony Almodovar of Leola; stepdaughter-in-law, Tina Suess of Ronks; grandchildren Kerry Parmer, Jason Parmer (Sara), Jimmy Parmer (Jill), Becky Sellers, Laura Kirt (Austin), Bethany Suess, Kristopher Suess (Jayme), Allyson Suess (Zac Crockett), Mykayla Suess, Adrianna Suess (Carlos Cabrera, Jr.), Morgan Almodovar (Tony Staffieri), and Hannah Almodovar; great-grandchildren Skyler Parmer, Mason Parmer, Dylan Vogt, Veronica Vogt, Hailey Sellers, Jack Parmer, Haddie Parmer, Kenzie Parmer, Paisley Suess, Markley Suess, Harrison Parmer, Arley Kirt, and Grayson Suess-Cabrera. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Parmer, his stepson Kevin Suess, and his grandson Dustin Parmer.
At Roy’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s memory to the Lancaster Chapter of the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
